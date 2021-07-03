Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (July 2, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 02.07.2021 VALUE 02.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1043% PA 0.6458% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0905% PA 0.6595% PA
For 12 months -0.0038% PA 0.8713% PA
For 2 Years -0.0038% PA 1.3713% PA
For 3 Years -0.0038% PA 1.6213% PA
For 4 years -0.0038% PA 1.8713% PA
For 5 years -0.0038% PA 1.9963% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 02.07.2021 VALUE 02.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1721% PA 0.5779% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA
For 12 Months 0.0695% PA 0.8055% PA
For 2 Years 0.0695% PA 1.3055% PA
For 3 Years 0.0695% PA 1.5555% PA
For 4 years 0.0695% PA 1.8055% PA
For 5 years 0.0695% PA 1.9305% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 02.07.2021 VALUE 02.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2813% PA 1.0313% PA
For 12 Months 0.2367% PA 1.1117% PA
For 2 Years 0.2367% PA 1.6117% PA
For 3 Years 0.2367% PA 1.8617% PA
For 4 years 0.2367% PA 2.1117% PA
For 5 years 0.2367% PA 2.2367% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 02.07.2021 VALUE 02.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA
========================================================
