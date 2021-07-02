ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16

  • Sabalenka, who had been given a scare by lowly ranked Briton Katie Boulter in the previous round, romped to the first set and looked set to wrap up victory with her opponent winning just a solitary game.
Reuters Updated 02 Jul 2021

LONDON: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday although a late stutter took the sheen off what had been an otherwise ruthless 6-0 6-3 display.

Sabalenka, who had been given a scare by lowly ranked Briton Katie Boulter in the previous round, romped to the first set and looked set to wrap up victory with her opponent winning just a solitary game.

She was made to wait, however, after being broken in her penultimate service game and while Sabalenka's celebrations were somewhat muted when she eventually finished the job, her 19-year-old opponent wore a big smile as the pair shook hands at the net.

It had been an otherwise dominant display from 23-year-old Belarusian Sabalenka, who broke Osorio Serrano's serve six times to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Next up for Sabalenka will be an encounter with Kazakhstan's 18th seed Elena Rybakina who reached the last 16 with a 6-1 6-4 win over American Shelby Rogers.

WTA Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon title Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Sabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters