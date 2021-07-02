Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

Karachi: Pakistan reported 1,277 new cases of Covid-19 on July 1, the highest single-day tally since June 10, when 1,303 cases were reported positive.

Pakistan had been witnessing a decline in its daily cases, but the numbers have topped 1,000 for the past two days with the level on July 1 registering a three-week high. The positivity ratio has also increased, coming in at 2.72% during the last 24 hours.

The country conducted 46,941 cases during the last 24 hours, out of which Sindh reported 713 cases, Punjab recorded 513, K-P reported 111 cases while Balochistan reported 64 infections. Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 62 new Covid-19 infections, GB reported 101 cases and Islamabad recorded 73 new infections during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll climbed to 22,345 after 24 more people succumbed to the virus in a single day. There are 31,910 active coronavirus cases and 1,863 critical cases.

A total of 110 patients also recovered in 24 hours, taking its total to 905,430. The total number of vaccines administered in the country till now has reached 16,356,499, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older.

On Monday, the United States government announced that it will dispatch 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan.