This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Portents of a disaster foretold” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. A look at this article penned by Rashed Rahman can be a fascinating eye-opener for our policymakers in particular. According to the writer, for example, “Welcome to a sorry tale of kicking Afghanistan around like a football for almost 55 years, whose wages of all the original sin are about to land in our laps”.

It is, therefore, important to learn and not repeat the same mistake. According to Paulo Coelho, for example, “when you repeat a mistake it is not a mistake anymore: it is a decision”.

Nida Haider (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021