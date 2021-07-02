Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
02 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2200.00 2523.00 9385.00 2319.50 18450.00 33460.00 2945.50 2375.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2200.00 2523.00 9385.00 2319.50 18450.00 33460.00 2945.50 2375.00
3-months Buyer 2184.00 2535.00 9405.50 2299.50 18440.00 31476.00 2948.50 2350.00
3-months Seller 2184.00 2535.00 9405.50 2299.50 18440.00 31476.00 2948.50 2350.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27651.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27651.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.