KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 822,330,017 437,838,456 18,392,798,030 9,727,389,727 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,009,765,643 (1,228,844,136) (219,078,492) Local Individuals 15,855,465,654 (15,542,299,217) 313,166,437 Local Corporates 4,697,931,247 (4,792,019,192) (94,087,945) ===============================================================================

