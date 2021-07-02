Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
02 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
822,330,017 437,838,456 18,392,798,030 9,727,389,727
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,009,765,643 (1,228,844,136) (219,078,492)
Local Individuals 15,855,465,654 (15,542,299,217) 313,166,437
Local Corporates 4,697,931,247 (4,792,019,192) (94,087,945)
===============================================================================
