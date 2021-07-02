Markets
02 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Ghazi Tractors 31.03.2021 - 692.793 11.95 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Fauji Foods Limited - - - - 28.07.2021 22.07.2021 to
12.45.p.m. 28.07.2021
EOGM
(NITG-ETF)NIT - - - - - 12.07.2021 to
Pakistan Gateway 12.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
