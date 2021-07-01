ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff sees off Vesnina to cruise into third round

  • Gauff carried that momentum into the second set with a double break to take a 3-0 lead, continuing to target Vesnina's backhand as the Russian made a slew of errors.
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

American teenager Coco Gauff marched into the third round of Wimbledon with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over Russian Elena Vesnina on Centre Court on Thursday.

Vesnina, a former doubles number one, at 34 is twice Gauff's age and one of many mothers at Wimbledon. She returned to the Tour from maternity leave after nearly three years in April with a protected ranking.

Gauff, who stormed into the fourth round in 2019 on her main draw debut as a 15-year-old, took a tumble at 2-2 in the opening set but immediately got back to her feet, giving the chair umpire a thumbs-up to indicate she was fine to continue.

The turning point in the opener came at 3-3 when the American broke Vesnina, who made two backhand errors and served a double fault to give Gauff the lead. The 20th seed then served out the set, sealing it when Vesnina found the net.

Gauff carried that momentum into the second set with a double break to take a 3-0 lead, continuing to target Vesnina's backhand as the Russian made a slew of errors.

Vesnina then called for a medical timeout to get treatment on her back and returned re-energised as she broke Gauff for the first time in the match and rallied to make it 3-2.

A stroke of luck at 4-3 allowed Gauff to take the lead when a lob fell onto the net tape and dribbled over, much to Vesnina's frustration. The American then broke again in the final game when her opponent served her fourth double fault.

WTA Coco Gauff Wimbledon title Elena Vesnina

Gauff sees off Vesnina to cruise into third round

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Blast in Quetta injures at least two

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters