ANL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.86%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 91.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
DGKC 121.40 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.89%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.73%)
FFL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
HASCOL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUBC 80.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.46%)
JSCL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.25%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.85%)
PPL 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.9%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
SILK 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.02%)
SNGP 48.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.55%)
TRG 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
UNITY 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
BR100 5,208 Increased By ▲ 58.98 (1.15%)
BR30 27,349 Increased By ▲ 343.85 (1.27%)
KSE100 47,810 Increased By ▲ 453.54 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 190.39 (1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Euro zone bond yields slightly higher as risk appetite picks up

  • Ahead of Friday's numbers, data showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in June
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields started the month slightly up on Thursday, with European stocks firmer in early trade as risk appetite perked up.

Final PMI data for the euro area is due throughout the morning but analysts say it is unlikely to move markets, which are more focused on weighing up the possible economic impact of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The euro zone's economy still faces risks from virus mutations, the European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde said, speaking before the European Parliament in her role as chair of the European Union's financial stability watchdog.

But European shares rose in early trading, after a month-end selloff and as investors shook off concerns around inflation.

The euro zone final PMI number is due at 0800 GMT, while the euro zone unemployment rate will be at 0900 GMT.

At 0718 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up one basis point on the day, at -0.19%. French, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were up by a similar amount.

Inflation data on Wednesday showed euro zone inflation eased in June, in line with forecasts.

A gauge of long-term inflation expectations - the five year, five year inflation forward - was at 1.5863%, having dipped from a three-week high on Wednesday.

Following the Fed's surprise hawkish shift at its June meeting, investors are waiting for two key US data releases: ISM manufacturing data later in the day and payrolls data on Friday.

"How markets react to these readings could determine the behaviour of rates over summer," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients.

"They should provide a better indicator of how seriously markets have taken the Fed's hawkish warning shot - we are watching the front-end."

Ahead of Friday's numbers, data showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in June.

In terms of issuance, France is expected to auction 11 billion euros ($13 billion) of longer-dated debt while Spain is expected to tap 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of 4-, 5-, 7-, and 30-year bonds.

