ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
ASC 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.69 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.86%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
DGKC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.72%)
EPCL 47.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.01%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.13%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.54%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
SILK 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
SNGP 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
TRG 167.80 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.38%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
WTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.54%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 62.44 (1.21%)
BR30 27,389 Increased By ▲ 383.37 (1.42%)
KSE100 47,812 Increased By ▲ 455.53 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 214.28 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revenue collection target of Rs 4691 billion for the...
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revenue collection target of Rs 4,691 billion for the whole fiscal year of 2020-21 by amassing Rs 4,725 billion during July-June current fiscal.

Senior FBR officials told Business Recorder that the FBR has successfully achieved the assigned revenue collection target of Rs 4691 billion for 2020-21. The tax collection has crossed Rs 4725 billion mark. However, this is only a provisional figure and revenue collection would further show significant increase after compilation of data till 12 midnight June 30. These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken into account.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs 4725 billion during July-June (2020-21) against Rs3,996.7 billion during 2019-20, reflecting an increase of Rs 729 billion.

Officials said that the FBR net collection stood at Rs 555 billion during June 2021.

The FBR had issued instructions to all the Field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on 30th June, 2021(Wednesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR tax collection taxpayers revenue collection duties and taxes

