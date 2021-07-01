ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Hemingway was not an economist

Anjum Ibrahim 01 Jul 2021

“The government’s narrative is simple: everything is hunky-dory except inflation and that too will be controlled soon.”

“Inflation has toppled many a government – here and abroad.”

“Milton Freidman said inflation is taxation without legislation.”

“Indeed especially if the reliance on indirect taxes is so much more than on direct taxes like in this land of ours.”

“Ernest Hemingway said it best, the first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.”

“Ha, ha, ha: you have shifted blame from the hallowed halls of the Ministry of Finance to the hallowed halls of the State Bank! But I know what the State Bank would say to this quote – Hemingway was not an economist.”

“I find the IMF’s pre-condition baffling – I mean like other central banks it wants the autonomy to be able to focus on controlling inflation, although in our case it is an establishment fact that inflation is due to supply side conditions specifically with respect to food inflation.”

“That is no longer the case right?!”

….But then you have Razzak Dawood who wants ever more incentives for the export sector…..wait…wait…let me finish and in Pakistan the linkage between fiscal and monetary incentives, including an undervalued rupee, has not been established so our tax rupees go for the incentives to the influential and….”

“And then The Khan laments the elite capture.”

“But he is taking action to ensure that the elite capture dissipates.”

“How come?”

“Jehangir Tareen, an elite, is out of favour, Zulfi Bukhari, another elite, is out of the picture….”

“What about Razzak Dawood, Khusro Bakhtiar….”

“Moonis Elahi was never accommodated. Buzdar not an elite though I hear he is being run by an elite – Firdous Ashiq Awan.”

“Better her than say Chauhan whose views on wives are so out dated….remember he said Maryam Nawaz shouldn’t have referred to her spouse….”

“Yeah but anyway Milton Friedman also said inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output... A steady rate of monetary growth at a moderate level can provide a framework under which a country can have little inflation and much growth. It will not produce perfect stability; it will not produce heaven on earth; but it can make an important contribution to a stable economic society.

“Hmmm so no printing money, no domestic borrowing, no….if wishes were horses I say.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation IMF ministry of finance Maryam Nawaz Taxes Abdul Razzak Dawood Zulfi Bukhari

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Hemingway was not an economist

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.