Groundbreaking ceremony held for regional dispatch centre of CGGC at Eighteen

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen housing society, a project of Ora Developers in partnership with Saif Group and Kohistan Builders, has become the exclusive site for the Regional Dispatch Centre of China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), a leading Chinese construction & engineering company.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the centre was held at EIGHTEEN, the luxury lifestyle society located near the New Islamabad Airport, on Wednesday. CGGC chose the core of Eighteen as the site for its dispatch centre owing to the prestige of Eighteen’s business complex as well as the society’s convenient location near the Airport and the capital’s downtown.

CGGC is a renowned player in the field of large-scale infrastructure investment and construction, having the “Global Name Card” of hydropower construction, and a core subsidiary of China Energy Construction Group Co., Ltd which ranks among the world’s top 500 companies. The Regional Dispatch Centre of CGGC will serve as the headquarters of the company where all the operations of CGGC’s development projects will be handled.

