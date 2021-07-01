ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Groundbreaking ceremony held for regional dispatch centre of CGGC at Eighteen

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen housing society, a project of Ora Developers in partnership with Saif Group and Kohistan Builders, has become the exclusive site for the Regional Dispatch Centre of China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), a leading Chinese construction & engineering company.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the centre was held at EIGHTEEN, the luxury lifestyle society located near the New Islamabad Airport, on Wednesday. CGGC chose the core of Eighteen as the site for its dispatch centre owing to the prestige of Eighteen’s business complex as well as the society’s convenient location near the Airport and the capital’s downtown.

CGGC is a renowned player in the field of large-scale infrastructure investment and construction, having the “Global Name Card” of hydropower construction, and a core subsidiary of China Energy Construction Group Co., Ltd which ranks among the world’s top 500 companies. The Regional Dispatch Centre of CGGC will serve as the headquarters of the company where all the operations of CGGC’s development projects will be handled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CGGC hydropower housing society China Energy Construction Group Co

Groundbreaking ceremony held for regional dispatch centre of CGGC at Eighteen

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.