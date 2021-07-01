ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani products: FPCCI hails Sri Lankan envoy’s plans to assess tariffs

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon considers it be no less than a break-through that Consul General of Sri Lanka, G L Gnanatheva has advised Pakistani businessmen, exporters, and Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of FPCCI to have a comparative study on the tariffs Pakistani and Indian exporters in Sri Lanka have to pay on different products; while exporting to India.

Afterwards, the Consul General will assess and try to get the same tariffs to Pakistani exporters to address their grievances.

G L Gnanatheva said that traders of both countries should explore more varied sectors for the bilateral trade as a means to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential, as he feels that sticking to only few sectors would not make a big difference. He also praised the pricing and quality of motorcycle parts being made in Pakistan. He also emphasised the need to scale-up the cooperation in IT sector.

G L Gnanatheva opines to tea and rubber related joint ventures between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He was also keen on cooperation in Basmati variety of the rice and mentioned that he had a detailed meeting with REAP leadership in his office recently.

He said that he wants to see more Pakistani retail outlets selling Sri Lankan products.

Chairman, Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of FPCCI, Zeeshan Shahid Sheikh thanked G L Gnanatheva for attending the meeting.

He also highlighted, based on his vast knowledge on trade with Sri Lanka, the issues that needs his attention to facilitate business and economic cooperation between the two countries. G L Gnanatheva has shown keen interest to resolve all the outstanding issues and address the allied challenges.

FPCCI is committed to help Pakistani business, industrial, and trade communities to fully capitalise on brotherly relations and geographical proximity with Sri Lanka and grow their businesses rapidly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI basmati rice Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon Pakistani products G L Gnanatheva Zeeshan Shahid Sheikh

Pakistani products: FPCCI hails Sri Lankan envoy’s plans to assess tariffs

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.