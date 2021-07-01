UK and EU agree truce in N Ireland ‘sausage war’

LONDON: The threat of a “sausage war” between the UK and the European Union was averted on Wednesday, after both sides agreed an extension to a grace period for checks on chilled meat products shipped to Northern Ireland.

UK Brexit minister David Frost called it a “sensible extension” and a “positive first step” but said a permanent solution for post-Brexit trade to the province was still needed.

“Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years,” he added.

In Brussels, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic warned that “we are not issuing a blank check” and that “this solution is of temporary nature”.