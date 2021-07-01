Punjab govt purchases new ambulances worth Rs1.5bn: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said on Wednesday that the government has purchased new ambulances costing Rs1.5 billion to improve the emergency Rescue service 1122.

“Emergency service in 86 tehsils and motorbike ambulance service in 27 districts are being launched in the province,” the CM said in a statement.

The CM maintained that ‘Air Rescue Service’ should be launched for timely response on long and difficult routes. He said through Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act 2021 the emergency service has been given the status of a department. He said Community Emergency Response Teams will also be formed at union council level for timely delivery of emergency services at their door steps

