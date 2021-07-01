ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt purchases new ambulances worth Rs1.5bn: CM

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said on Wednesday that the government has purchased new ambulances costing Rs1.5 billion to improve the emergency Rescue service 1122.

“Emergency service in 86 tehsils and motorbike ambulance service in 27 districts are being launched in the province,” the CM said in a statement.

The CM maintained that ‘Air Rescue Service’ should be launched for timely response on long and difficult routes. He said through Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act 2021 the emergency service has been given the status of a department. He said Community Emergency Response Teams will also be formed at union council level for timely delivery of emergency services at their door steps

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Emergency services Sardar Usman Bazdar Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act 2021 Community Emergency Response Teams

Punjab govt purchases new ambulances worth Rs1.5bn: CM

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.