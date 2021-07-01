KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 637,462,904 365,042,202 19,248,811,448 11,177,035,597 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,185,316,500 (1,645,556,838) (460,240,337) Local Individuals 13,255,258,670 (13,263,317,776) (8,059,105) Local Corporates 6,403,470,271 (5,935,170,827) 468,299,442 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021