NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
01 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
637,462,904 365,042,202 19,248,811,448 11,177,035,597
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,185,316,500 (1,645,556,838) (460,240,337)
Local Individuals 13,255,258,670 (13,263,317,776) (8,059,105)
Local Corporates 6,403,470,271 (5,935,170,827) 468,299,442
===============================================================================
