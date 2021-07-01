Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Exide Pakistan 31.03.2021 Nil (0.044) (0.01) 29.07.2021 23.07.2021 to
Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 29.07.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Exide Pakistan 31.03.2021 - 0.084 0.01 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
(AGSILSC) Agha - - - - - 05.07.2021 to
Steel Industries Ltd. 09.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.