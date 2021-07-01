KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Exide Pakistan 31.03.2021 Nil (0.044) (0.01) 29.07.2021 23.07.2021 to Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 29.07.2021 (Unconsolidated) Exide Pakistan 31.03.2021 - 0.084 0.01 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End (AGSILSC) Agha - - - - - 05.07.2021 to Steel Industries Ltd. 09.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

