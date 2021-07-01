World
Moderna, J&J to make up bulk of Germany's 2022 extra vaccine purchases
01 Jul 2021
BERLIN: Germany plans to spend 3.9 billion euros on 204 million vaccine doses for next year to guard against production bottlenecks and have ample provision for any new COVID-19 variants that might emerge or the need for booster shots.
The bulk of provision will come from 80 million-odd doses of BionTech/Pfizer's mRNA vaccine that Germany has already contracted for via the European Union's procurement scheme, according to a health ministry paper seen by Reuters.
A further 31.8 million doses will be in the form of Moderna's mRNA vaccine.
