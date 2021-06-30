ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
AVN 91.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.67%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
KAPCO 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.2%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.4%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.99%)
TRG 165.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.21%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (0.07%)
BR30 26,893 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,203 Increased By ▲ 65.45 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,902 Decreased By ▼ -7.71 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSX to form wholly-owned subsidiary for demerger of real estate

Ali Ahmed 30 Jun 2021

The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to form a wholly-owned subsidiary namely PropCo to demerge real estate from its regular operations, announced PSX in a market notice.

The decision was made at its meeting held on June 29, 2021.

The bourse, in a statement on Wednesday, stated: “In continuation to PSX’s earlier announcements dated February 23, 2018, and August 28, 2019, with respect to in-principle approval of PSX’s Board of Directors regarding the proposed demerger of PSX’s real estate from its operations, the Board has resolved to form a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSX for the purpose of demerger, instead of creating a sister concern owned by PSX’s shareholders.”

IPOs, preference share: PSX sees highest number of transactions in 14 years

In 2018, the PSX board approve the concept of demerger of real state from its operations which would result in the creation of a separate entity, the shares of which would be issued to the existing shareholders of the Exchange. The board then mandated the management to hire the services of investment bankers and legal counsel to advise in the process.

“Accordingly, PSX’s immovable properties and related arrangements will be transferred into a wholly owned subsidiary (PropCo) against the issuance of shares of PropCo in favour of PSX through a Scheme of Arrangement under the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2017,” it added.

PSX real estate stock exchange subsidiary PropCo

PSX to form wholly-owned subsidiary for demerger of real estate

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters