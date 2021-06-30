ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.71%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.66 (0.4%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.54 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 115.55 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,951 Increased By ▲ 40.79 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Thai policy rate very low, liquidity not impeding economic recovery

  • The key rate has been at a record low of 0.50% since the middle of last year
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's policy rate is very low and liquidity in the banking system is ample and not impeding an economic recovery, the central bank governor said, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a recent spike in coronavirus infections.

Financial measures introduced so far have been sufficient and the central bank is ready to implement more if necessary, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in a video clip posted by the Bank of Thailand's YouTube channel (BOT) on Wednesday.

The key rate has been at a record low of 0.50% since the middle of last year.

