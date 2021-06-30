ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Jun 30, 2021
Pakistan

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Recorder Report 30 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, said that a detailed briefing would be given to the Parliamentary Committee on national security issues such as Afghan peace process, regional situation, and the issues with India.

Talking to reporters, Qureshi said that a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been convened on July 1, 2021, in which all the parliamentary leaders have been invited.

He said that a comprehensive briefing would be given to the committee on all the issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, regional peace and security, and the issues with India. About relations with the United States, he said that the US is an important country and Islamabad desires good bilateral relation with Washington.

He further maintained that the US acknowledges Pakistan's contributions to maintenance of peace and stability in the region. In response to a question about the alleged visit of former Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari to Israel, the foreign minister said that the reports were "baseless and meaningless", adding that Bukhari has already rubbished the media reports.

Qureshi also congratulated the nation on the passage of the Finance Bill 2021-22, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also give a statement to the National Assembly today (Wednesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

