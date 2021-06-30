Senate delegation visits Usman Kakar's residence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with parliamentary delegation visited the residence of former Senator and senior leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, late Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, in Balochistan Muslim Bagh.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his condolences with the family of Usman Khan Kakar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Chairman Senate prayed for the forgiveness of Muhammad Usman Kakar and the elevation of high ranks thereafter. Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the late Senator. "Balochistan Province has lost a veteran politician. The late Senator truly represented Balochistan and its people inside and outside the Parliament," he said.