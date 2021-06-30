ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Haleem lashes out at Speaker for banning entry of eight Sindh PTI MPAs

APP 30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday lashed out at Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for banning the entry of eight PTI MPAs in Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media persons, he said that they were forced to register their protest on the floor of the House after they were not allowed to speak during the concluding budget session. He alleged that Durrani after taking dictations from the top PPP leaders was doing grave injustice with the lawmakers from the Opposition parties. He observed that such unprecedented moves were the black stain on the faces of the so-called champions of democracy. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the same Speaker under the pressure of PPP leaders had violated the democratic norms and did not allow him and the parliamentary leaders of PTI, GDA and MMA to speak on the floor of the House." When some of the MPAs registered their protest against such undemocratic fascist moves, their entries were banned, he added.

"The PPP leaders want to make Sindh Assembly as their fiefdom and such moves will be resisted at the forums", he added and asked Durrani to stop treating the members of the Opposition parties as aliens. Enough is enough, now PPP rulers will not be allowed to make mockery of the democratic norms and to do corrupt practices, he said and added that they would register their protest vigorously against the injustices being meted out to them.

Haleem Sheikh said that he was himself not pleased the way the protest was registered by some angry PTI MPAs but there was also need to see the actual factors, which had forced lawmakers to adopt such modes of protest. "MPAs from the Opposition parties after getting no positive response from a biased Speaker were forced to bring the charpoy in the House" he added.

He recalled that when PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, he and other PPP MPAs after tearing and burning the budget books had thrown even at the female lawmakers.

He advised the PPP leaders to learn lessons from the past and act like the saner elements. The Speaker banned the entry of eight lawmakers namely, PTI parliamentary leader Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, Saeed Ahmed, Arsalan Taj, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Raja Azhar and Rabistan Khan during the ongoing session.

