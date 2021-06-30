Corona pandemic: Over 8m vaccinated so far in Punjab

LAHORE: While the corona vaccination process is underway at fast pace across the province, over eight million people have been inoculated in the province so far. This was revealed in a high level meeting, which reviewed the situation of corona pandemic, pace of vaccination and stock of vaccines.

The participants of the meeting were informed by the experts that the Corona pandemic is under control but the threat of a fourth wave still persists. It was revealed that the administrative machinery across the province has been asked to ensure implementation on coronavirus restrictions.

Out of 17131 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 136 fresh virus cases and 11 deaths were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 346,036 and death toll to 10,740. With the recovery of 157 people, the tally of recovered patients in the province has reached to 326,669.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 784 Covid-19 recoveries over the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 901,985 showing a recovery rate of 94.3-per cent.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 178320 cases and 4319 deaths, Rawalpindi 26330 cases and 1523 deaths, Faisalabad 21401 cases and 1159 deaths, Multan 17854 cases and 843 deaths, Sargodha 8426 cases and 288 deaths, Gujranwala 8287 cases and 424 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6068 cases and 258 deaths, Bahawalpur 8174 cases and 254 deaths and Sialkot reported 7056 cases and 233 deaths.

