ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Jun 29, 2021
Australia, NZ dollars weaken for second day on low risk appetite

  • The New Zealand dollar was off 0.1% at $0.7032
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened on Tuesday after cautious investors cut down on risk amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and as the greenback strengthened on growing bets of higher US interest rates.

The Aussie dollar weakened 0.1% to $0.7557, falling for a second straight session. The unit dropped as deep as $0.7552 earlier in the day, a level not seen since June 23.

The New Zealand dollar was off 0.1% at $0.7032.

"The Aussie fell sharply overnight ... after Boston Federal Reserve president Eric Rosengren raised the spectre of higher interest rates to manage the rapid gains seen in the US housing market," Steven Dooley, currency strategist for Western Union Business Solutions said.

Rosengren told the Financial Times the United States cannot afford a "boom and bust" cycle in the housing market that would threaten financial stability.

"While Fed officials have been recently discussing tightening policy, the focus has been on controlling inflation, rather than managing asset prices. Rosengren's comments saw the conversation open on a new front causing the US dollar to climb," Dooley noted.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was at 91.949, not from a two-month high of 92.408 seen earlier this month.

New COVID-19 outbreaks in Australia and South East Asia have hurt risk appetite, proving another headwind for the antipodean currencies.

Worries that the Delta strain of the coronavirus could touch off major outbreaks have forced lockdowns in three major Australian cities and some form of curbs in several others - affecting about 80% of the country's population.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand government, which halted its "travel bubble" with Australia on the weekend, on Tuesday said it will resume quarantine-free travel with parts of the country.

The broader risk aversion has spurred demand for safe-haven bonds. New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields about 4-5 basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures gained as well, with the three-year bond contract up 2 ticks at 99.54. The 10-year contract rose 6 ticks to 98.4650.

Some economists believe the Australian central bank will likely reiterate its dovish message when it meets next week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has flagged it will announce on July 6 its decisions on whether to extend its three-year yield target beyond the April-2024 bond and future plans for its ongoing bond-buying programme.

