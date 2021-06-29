ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Iron ore futures fall over 3% on China demand concerns

  • Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3%, while hot rolled coil inched up 0.1%. Stainless steel shed 1.1%.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

Iron ore futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, weighed down by easing steel demand in China due to unfavourable weather and threats of market intervention by Chinese authorities seeking to cool high prices.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 3.4% to 1,144 yuan ($177.08) a tonne, after four sessions of gains.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract on the Singapore Exchange slumped 3.6% to $205 a tonne.

Spot prices of steel construction materials fell further on Monday on weak demand, according to Chinese data provider Mysteel consultancy.

Daily trading volumes of construction steel including rebar, wire rod and bar-in-coil among China's 237 traders surveyed by Mysteel shrank 17,608 tonnes to 193,481 tonnes on Monday due to hot and humid weather.

Spot iron ore prices in China remained above $200 a tonne, but were down 5.2% from the May 12 record high of $232.50.

The most-liquid Dalian contract has declined 15.1% over the same period, after Chinese market watchdogs reiterated warnings against hoarding and market speculation.

"Subdued prices in the next six months may be expected as a result of active government intervention, but may test $250/mt when Chinese buyers look to replenish depleted stockpiles," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Sentiment across China's ferrous metals complex was also hit as steel mills have been ordered to limit or suspend their operations to minimise smog during the Communist Party centenary celebration in Beijing on Thursday, Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3%, while hot rolled coil inched up 0.1%. Stainless steel shed 1.1%.

Dalian coking coal lost 2.3%, while coke tumbled 3.9% on concerns over weak demand and an anticipated easing in tight domestic supply of coal.

