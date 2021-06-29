Corona positivity rate declines in Punjab

LAHORE: Decline in the wave of Corona pandemic was witnessed in the province of Punjab, as out of 15,565 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 104 fresh virus cases and eight fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 345,900 and death toll to 10,729. With the recovery of 281 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 326,512. On the other hand, as many as 901 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 901,201. About 1,961 coronavirus patients are stated to be in critical condition.

On the other hand, the corona vaccine drive is underway across the province. A large number of people thronged vaccination centres at Lahore on Monday to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, the Chinese vaccine-SinoVac is being administered. However, those due to second jab are also getting Sinopharm. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available and those desirous of going abroad are facing difficulties. An official of health department told this scribe that this vaccine will be available next week.

