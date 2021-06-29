ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO rejects reports of ex-SAPM's any secret visit to Israel

Ali Hussain 29 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office, on Monday, rejected the media reports as "baseless and misleading" about an alleged visit to Israel by former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari to have conveyed a purported "message" to the then Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in November last year.

Reacting to the reports, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri rejected the reports "baseless and misleading", saying: "No such visit to Israel has been undertaken." The spokesperson further stated that categorical rejection was also issued earlier in the day by the former SAPM himself.

He recalled that the Foreign Office had rebutted similar "false" reports earlier on 18th December 2020.

"As reiterated earlier, there is no change in Pakistan's principled position. Pakistan has consistently called for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as the capital of Palestinian State," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, in the day, Zulfi Bukhari refuted the reports to have travelled to Israel which claimed that he had "secretly" visited Israel and allegedly delivered a "message" to the then Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in November last year.

The former special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to reject the reports that surfaced, on Sunday, when Israel Hayom - an Israeli national Hebrew-language free daily newspaper and news website - while quoting an unnamed source in Islamabad, claimed that Zulfi Bukhari allegedly paid a brief "secret" visit to Israel in the last week of November 2020 to convey the purported "message" to Cohen.

"DIDNOT go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on "Israeli news source" & Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a "Pakistani source"-wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is? Apparently, I'm the only one who was kept out of the loop," Bukhari stated in the tweet.

Dr Arslan Khalid, a focal person to Prime Minister on digital media, through a tweet termed the reports as "fake" and based on "propaganda".

"A propaganda fake news shared by an Israeli account & propagated by the usual lot again. Zulfi Bukhari had already clarified it last year that he was never sent by the government to Israel. This Israel-India-Pak Fake news peddlers' network is getting so boring & predictable," he tweeted.

Bukhari had also rejected similar reports that surfaced last year in December.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Israeli media outfit claimed that Bukhari paid a brief visit to Israel in the last week of November ahead of the two countries [Pakistan and Israel]'s participation in a joint naval exercise together with the US Navy in the Black Sea.

The Israeli media outlet claimed that Bukhari, while taking advantage of his British passport, allegedly arrived at Ben Gurion Airport from Islamabad on a connecting flight to London from where he was shifted to Tel Aviv for meetings with senior Israeli officials in the Foreign Ministry, allegedly after "heavy pressure" from the UAE.

"[Bukhari] conveyed the message to former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen," the Hebrew-language Israeli daily further claimed.

According to the official website of the American Navy, the "Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21) exercise, being held from June 28 to July 10 in the Black Sea region, will focus on multiple warfare areas including amphibious warfare, land maneuver warfare, diving operations, maritime interdiction operations, air defence, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue operations."

It stated that this year's iteration has the largest number of participating nations in the exercise's history with 32 countries from six continents providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, and 18 special operations and dive teams scheduled to participate.

"Ukraine and US are co-hosting the exercise in the Black Sea with participation and support coming from 32 countries in total: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States," it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office SAPM Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Imran Khan Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari Yossi Cohen Arslan Khalid

FO rejects reports of ex-SAPM's any secret visit to Israel

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.