Haleem moves SHC seeking disqualification of CM

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over allegedly possessing dual nationality.

He in his petition claimed that Syed Murad Ali Shah was disqualified and barred from contesting the general elections by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on PS 73 Dadu district in 2013.

Haleem said despite the court verdict CM Murad participated in by-polls and emerged successful and soon after he was inducted in then Sindh cabinet as the finance minister.

Haleem Adil pleaded that Murad should be disqualified for his dual nationality and telling lies before the courts under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan since he had no more ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

