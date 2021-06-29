ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, energy drag FTSE lower; Burberry tumbles

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 marked its worst day in over a week on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight energy and financial stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive.

The blue-chip index fell 0.9%, with Burberry tumbling 8.7% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down to take up another opportunity in his native Italy..

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 3.2% and 3.3% respectively, tracking weaker crude.

Life insurers and banks fell over 1.7% and were among the biggest drags to the index.

Travel-related stocks fell 3.4% with Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet falling between 3.8% and 5.6% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a Covid-19 vaccine.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.9% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.5%.

Among stocks, Greggs rose 2.9% after the British bakery and fast-food chain said sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit.

“Summer 2021 was supposed to bring salvation for the UK travel sector as lockdowns were lifted and arms were jabbed; instead it has brought more confusion and a dawning realisation that a big money booking boost isn’t on the cards,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is on course to be able to lift most remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19.

BP Royal Dutch Shell FTSE Oil Marco Gobbetti

Financials, energy drag FTSE lower; Burberry tumbles

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.