ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 46,991 Decreased By ▼ -712.64 (-1.49%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -289.07 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 tonnes white sugar tender

  • Lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by Al Khaleej Sugar.
  • Only one other offer in the tender was reported, from Wilmar at $534.40 a tonne c&f
Reuters Updated 28 Jun 2021

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state trading agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), which closed on Friday, was believed to be $526.80 tonne c&f, European traders said on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by Al Khaleej Sugar (AKS).

Only one other offer in the tender was reported, from Wilmar at $534.40 a tonne c&f.

Both offers were for sugar sourced from optional origins.

Rapid shipment is sought in the tender with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after contract award and the rest following weekly in stages.

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins packed in bags. Pakistan's government in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool local prices as production fell below consumption levels.

The TCP has issued a series of sugar purchase tenders in past months.

In its last tender for 50,000 tonnes reported on June 4, Pakistan was believed to have made no purchase.

TCP sugar market Trading Corporation of Pakistan sugar mill sugar demand sugar tender white sugar tender

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 tonnes white sugar tender

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters