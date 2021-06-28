Markets
LONDON: European stock markets dipped at the open Monday as traders booked some profits following last week's strong gains for global equities.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,119.08 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 percent to 15,581.23 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 6,613.96.
World stock markets rallied last week as worries eased over strong inflation risking higher interest rates.
European stocks dip at open following gains
