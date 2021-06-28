ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of ghee, cooking oil likely to rise

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) said Sunday the pricec of ghee and cooking oil will jump up to Rs 18 by July 1, 2021 as a result of taxation measures introduced in the budget (2021-22).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chairman PVMA Abdul Waheed stated that the prices of different brands will jump from Rs 13 to Rs 18 depending on their respective retail prices in the market. He said that local currency has lost Rs5 against US dollar while taxes to the tune of Rs18 per kg have been imposed in the budget therefore there will be no price reduction in the near future. He said that the government is getting almost Rs90 tax on per kilogram of ghee and cooking oil which are highest in the region.

Abdul Waheed said that three percent additional sales tax has been imposed on the sale of ghee and cooking oil to unregistered buyers, whole-sellers, and retailers will pay 0.1 and 0.5 percent withholding tax while input sales tax adjustment up to 90 percent has been allowed.

He strongly proposed that input sales tax adjustment up to 100 percent should be allowed so that uniform tariff should be imposed on the whole industry, withholding tax on wholesale and retail purchase should be reversed.

Additional sales tax should be abolished so that the prices of essential food items should remain stable as per the wishes of the government, he demanded.

As per the speech of the finance minister in the parliament house, taxes on the important food items have been abolished while the taxes on ghee and cooking oil industry have been kept intact which is a discriminatory decision, Abdul Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

taxation Ghee cooking oil PVMA Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association

Prices of ghee, cooking oil likely to rise

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.