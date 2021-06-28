ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Pakistan

Bilawal claims PPP will emerge victorious in AJK elections

NNI 28 Jun 2021

HAJIRA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said on one hand people of occupied Kashmir were enduring atrocities at the hands of Indian forces, while on the other hand people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were braving worst inflation due to the PTI government's policies.

Addressing a gathering at Hajira in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto said people of Kashmir, and not what he called a 'puppet' Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting in Islamabad, would take decisions on Kashmir. "It is PPP's slogan that plebiscite is the only solution to the Kashmir issue," he added.

Bilawal accused the prime minister of becoming an ambassador of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav rather than the ambassador of the Kashmiri people which he had promised. "You (PTI government) want us to become part of the sin of granting an amnesty to Kulbhushan. But we will not become part of this plot," the PPP chairman vowed.

"Now you want to get votes from the people of AJK after giving 'NRO' to an Indian spy," he said, and added, "Let's see whether Kashmiris give you votes or not." He recalled that following the abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution by India on August 5, 2019, which had granted limited autonomy to occupied Kashmir, the 'puppet' prime minister had said in the National Assembly that what he could do in such a situation while the entire world had condemned this action by the Indian government.

"You will vote for PPP government in the AJK," he said while addressing the gathering, and added, "Similarly, you will also elect PPP government in Pakistan."

PPP chairman expressed the resolve not to leave Kashmiris alone. "PPP's affiliation with the people of Kashmir spreads over three generations," he said, and added, "Party founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) had said that Pakistan would fight for Kashmir for thousand years."

He said if people of AJK supported him, no power on earth could stop PPP from coming to power.

Bilawal said it was ZAB who had given Pakistan nuclear programme while it was his daughter, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto who had laid the foundation of the country's missile programme.

He alleged that PM Imran had become a 'security risk' now. "People of AJK will give loud and clear message on July 25 (election day) that they have rejected the 'puppet' government installed in Islamabad," he claimed.

PPP chairman said it was the PPP government which had launched Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) under which poor women were supported financially. "It was our government which had raised the salaries and pensions of government employees by 100 per cent; something Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government did not do when it came to power in 2013," he boasted.

Bilawal Bhutto has expressed hope that his party will form next government in Azad Kashmir. The candidates fielded by PPP will win the polls with majority, he predicted.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated party's election cell in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's constituency LA-10, Kotli on Sunday.

Prior to that, Bilawal visited the shrines of Kashmir Baji Mian Alif Din and Baji Mian Muhammad Qasim in Rahian Sharif where paid his respects and prayed for Kashmir's freedom and the country's integrity.

inflation PPP Bilawal AJK Bilawal Bhutto Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK elections Hajira

