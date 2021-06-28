ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Eidul Azha likely on July 21

INP 28 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday). The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 10, according to the climate record.

The crescent of Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on Sunday evening, the July 11. Thus the Eid-ul-Azha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on July 10 for sighting the Zilhaj 1442 AH crescent.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

