Sindh govt lost moral justification to stay in power: Haleem

KARACHI: Leader Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP government in Sindh had long ago lost all the moral justification to stay in power after they stood exposed and naked for the corrupt practices and for their utter failure to deliver to the people of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building on Sunday, he observed that they had gathered provincial assembly to read out a first chapter of the charge-sheet they had prepared against the PPP rulers and said that the corrupt, inefficient and liar people like Syed Murad Ali Shah had done nothing but committed the corruption and mislead, duped and hoodwinked the people of the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and its very foundations were laid on two nation theory by the foundation fathers adding he said that they were very much proud that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the country from the front and had put the country back on the path of the progress and prosperity.

The PTI leader said that the Sindh government instead of collecting the property taxes were crying hoarse that they were not getting funds from the federal government. He said that the Sindh government over the years had failed to meet the targets of collecting the property taxes and instead they increased the budgetary allocation of Chief Minister House just for merry-making and dance parties.

Haleem Adil said that the corrupt rulers instead of saving the lives of the victims of the dog bites and malnourished kids of Thar were only focusing to increase their bank balance and to construct the palatial places. He claimed that officials of Irsa were not involved in diverting the flows of water towards the lands of Punjab by depriving Sindh of its due shares of irrigation water.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Irrigation Minister, Suhail Anwar Siyal are willfully misleading the people of the province after they had miserably failed to ensure the just and judicious irrigation water distribution among the farmers and growers of Sindh and are only interested to irrigate the lands of PPP rulers" he added and alleged Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faruyal Talpur, lawmakers, top leaders and their cronies were directly involved in the theft of water through hundreds of the illegal direct outlets in number of the districts.

The PTI leader requested media persons to visit such illegal DOs, waterways and pipes to witness how the water of the poor farmers was being stolen by such cruel people sitting in the Sindh government. He alleged that PPP MPA from Thatta, Ali Hassan Zardari, who was actually calling the shots in water regulation, distribution and awarding the contracts of the desilting of canals, had created the mess by plundering the funds meant for the overhauling of the waterworks in the province. He said that PPP MPA, who once in rags had plundered billions of rupees by badly damaging the irrigation infrastructure.

Haleem Adil said that the farmers could only get water for irrigation purposes if they had the links with the Zardaris and their cronies adding he termed it the height of injustice and cruelty with the people of Sindh. He said that the PPP chairman instead of acting as 'saner' person was equally involved in mess since he was also directly involved in the massive corruption and grafts and was stealing the water of the poor people.

He said that he had a long list of water thieves and urged that it was the need of the hour to raise the voice against wicked people, who had ruined Sindh by plundering the public funds and prevented them from speaking on the floor of the house during the concluding budget session of Sindh Assembly.

Sheikh reiterated that the PPP rulers in Sindh received Rs8,912 billion over the past 13 years, but they had done nothing for the people of the province and made it clear that now PPP rulers would now not be allowed to plunder the public money. Mr Adil said that he would continue to expose the corrupt rulers of Sindh with more charge-sheets with solid proofs besides filing the petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan." We are discussing with the senior lawyers to file the petition against the corrupt rulers of Sindh and the PPP leaders," he added and hoped that they would get justice from the courts.

The PTI leader said that now no force on earth could deter them to expose the corrupt and cruel rulers of Sindh adding he said that they would set stages in every nook and corner of the province to inform that how their funds were being looted by the so-called champions of the democracy.