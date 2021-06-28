PPP, PML-N to face defeat in AJK polls: PTI leader

LAHORE: The PPP and PML-N in AJK elections will see same fate which they saw in GB elections as both Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are destined to fail in Pakistani politics,

PTI Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akthar Hussain, said.

Talking to PTI workers, here Sunday, Rana said: "PM Imran Khan will fulfill all the promises and make the country strong and prosperous,"he said, adding: "The people of AJK will not entrap themselves into the fake promises, next PM and President in AJK will be from PTI."

He maintained that the people are against looters and plunderers of national wealth and standing with PTI govt.

