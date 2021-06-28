ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Alarm next door

BR Research 28 Jun 2021

Given the worsening security situation in Afghanistan amidst America’s troop withdrawal, all eyes were on the meeting last Friday between US President Joe Biden and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. The two leaders’ press talk and the ensuing statement gave an impression that the Biden administration is already resigned to accept bad outcomes as the US leaves the battlefield, whereas Ghani looked more eager to secure continued US financial support than complain about a hasty pullout of foreign forces.

As some commentators put it, it seemed like a “farewell call”. Biden gives a stoic impression that he is leaving Afghanistan, no matter how his administration is tested by the Taliban victories and regardless of how challenging it becomes for the country left behind. To save some face, Ghani was promised over $3 billion in security assistance, a quarter billion dollars in humanitarian assistance, and diplomatic support.

The message from America is clear: after two decades of military and economic assistance from US, Afghanistan is now on its own. That approach makes rational sense, as the national security threat to the US has diminished from Afghanistan and the US public doesn’t worry at all about this war. Biden has been around long enough to recognize that it a no-win situation in Afghanistan, so better cut your losses and leave the graveyard of empires (and wait for the next superpower to go long in this rugged region).

However, the diplomatic and military tools of engagement that the US has at its disposal seem to be struggling to achieve orderly withdrawal. Reports indicate that the Taliban now control a fifth of Afghanistan’s 421 districts, with government forces on the retreat in several areas. This is the fighting season after all, and the Taliban, who don’t seem interested in talking now, have incentive to push harder.

While major provincial capitals are still safe, the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan has prompted Republican leaders in Biden’s opposition to start criticizing the administration’s approach. Surely President Biden wouldn’t want a catastrophe on his watch, where the Afghan government forces disintegrate soon after the US withdrawal, or worse, during the pullout? An analysis in the New York Times, following the Ghani visit, summed up the situation thus:

“[President Biden] decision to pull out American troops by Sept. 11 is one of the most consequential of his presidency so far, a deeply personal calculation that comes “from the gut,” as one official put it. And despite the worsening security situation, gloomy intelligence reports and the likelihood the White House will face terrible images of human suffering and loss in the coming weeks and months, Mr. Biden has vowed to withdraw regardless of the conditions on the ground”.

This scenario, where peace talks are practically dead and there is no political framework to govern Afghanistan post-US withdrawal, does not bode well for Pakistan. If the Taliban are able to march right up to Kabul within a few months of departure of foreign forces, the resulting government will not carry international legitimacy and Pakistan will be blamed for orchestrating a Taliban victory all along. The US might even start wielding a bigger stick if the Taliban gains intensify before complete troop withdrawal.

On the other hand, if the Afghan government forces, with the help of US munitions and militias, are able to hold off the Taliban from taking control in major cities and towns, the resulting stalemate is feared to potentially create a situation where regional powers and non-state actors will start funding different factions. This will prolong and intensify the civil war, with attendant consequences for Pakistan’s security as violence will spill over here. Economy has to be shielded from the militant blowback of past years.

This is a critical time for Pakistani leadership, as decisions made (or decisions deferred) now will impact society and economy for a generation. The stance to not allow US bases on Pakistani soil is a rational one, even if it annoys the US. The two countries still need to find meaningful ways to avoid a nightmare scenario in Afghanistan. It doesn’t help that Biden has refused to engage Pakistan PM, who has had to write op-eds and give interviews in US media to get some attention. Just pick up the phone, Joe.

Joe Biden Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban America’s troop withdrawal

Alarm next door

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters