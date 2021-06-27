ANF holds vintage car rally to mark World Drug Day

KARACHI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Sindh on Saturday organized a Vintage car rally and Cycle race to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

As many as 30 vintage and antique cars participated in the rally that started from Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View and culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid after passing through Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and other main thoroughfares of the metropolis. Besides, 60 cyclists also participated in the cycle race.

The objectives of the rally were to raise mass awareness about hazardous effects of drug abuse on the human health and national economy and prevention measures and to mobilize the public particularly the youth to join hands with the anti narcotics force for strengthening its efforts to curb illegal trade of drugs in the country.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.