Wheat flour millers end strike

LAHORE: Following assurance from the federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, flour millers on Friday announced to end their protest movement to press the government for withdrawing the 17 percent sales tax on bran and increasing the turn over tax on mills.

Millers were on a two-day strike since the other day and had announced to go on an indefinite strike from June 30 in case their demands were not honoured.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad while addressing a press conference said they were protesting against the proposed imposition of GST and increase in turn over tax. Flour milling industry representatives contacted PM’s advisor on revenue Waqar Masood and later FBR people to get a clarification but ambiguity persisted on imposition of GST. This triggered unrest among the millers and they went on a strike, he added.

However, he said that the federal Finance Minister in his speech in the national assembly today clarified that no tax had been imposed on food items, flour and its products. He said that it made it clear that proposed sales tax had been withdrawn. He thanked the whole government team including the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and SAPM on Food Security for resolving the issue.

