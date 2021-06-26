ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
World

Biden meets Afghan leaders as U.S. troops leave, fighting rages

  • Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19.
Reuters 26 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday to discuss Washington's support for Afghanistan as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

The Oval Office meeting may be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new U.S. help because it will be seen as affirming Biden's support for the beleaguered Afghan leader as he confronts Taliban gains, bombings and assassinations, a surge in COVID-19 cases and political infighting in Kabul.

"At a time when morale is incredibly shaky and things are going downhill, anything one can do to help shore up morale and shore up the government is worth doing," said Ronald Neumann, a former U.S. ambassador to Kabul. "Inviting Ghani here is a pretty strong sign that we're backing him."

Biden's embrace, however, comes only months after U.S. officials were pressuring Ghani to step aside for a transitional government under a draft political accord that they floated in a failed gambit to break a stalemate in peace talks.

Biden's first meeting as president with Ghani and Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will focus on "our ongoing commitment to the Afghan people" and security forces, said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19.

Biden will urge Ghani and Abdullah, foes in Afghanistan's two last presidential elections, "to be a united front" and he will reaffirm U.S. support for a negotiated peace deal, Jean-Pierre said.

U.S. officials, however, have been clear that Biden will not halt the U.S. pullout - likely to be completed by late July or early August - and he is unlikely to approve any U.S. military support to Kabul to halt the Taliban's advances beyond advice, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance.

Ghani and Abdullah spent Thursday discussing the situation in Afghanistan with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

