ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Assembly approves provincial budget amid opposition's protest

  • Lawmakers from opposition benches shouted slogans and surrounded the speaker’s rostrum
  • Speaker adjourned the assembly session till June 28
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Sindh Assembly has approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, amid protest by the opposition benches, local media reported on Friday.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the session. During the proceedings, lawmakers from the opposition benches shouted slogans and surrounded the speaker’s rostrum. They also pasted banners with slogans against the government.

The ruckus by opposition parties compelled Speaker Durrani to suspend all the speeches and gave the floor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Post-budget press conference: Murad says attention given to poverty alleviation

After the CM concluded his speech, the Sindh assembly approved the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. Later, the speaker adjourned the assembly session till June 28 (Monday).

Sindh budget 2021-22

On June 15, Sindh announced the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an estimated outlay of Rs1.48 trillion.

The current expenditure of the province is estimated at Rs1.14 trillion, while the development component is projected to be Rs329 billion, which includes Rs222.5 billion of the provincial ADP, Rs30 billion for district ADP, foreign project assistance at Rs71 billion, and Rs5.4 billion in Federal PSDP grants.

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls federal budget 'illegal'

CM Murad said that in the upcoming fiscal year, the provincial government intends to create 2,600 jobs, and aims to complete 1,033 schemes.

Talking about the health sector, CM Murad said funds to the tune of Rs24.7 billion have been allocated specifically to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Over 960 new posts will be created at different levels of health management, said Murad.

An amount of Rs18.3 billion has been proposed for the purchase of drugs and medicines while Rs2 billion is being allocated to purchase PCR testing kits.

Moving to education, CM Murad said this is the single most important factor that contributes to the development of a country. The provincial government has allocated Rs277.5 billion, up from the current Rs244.5 billion. The provincial government has increased ADP allocation for the education sector to Rs26 billion, he stated.

An amount of Rs1.2 billion has also been allocated for scholarships to students securing the highest grades in SSC, HSC educational boards of Sindh, he said.

Sindh Assembly ruckus provincial budget protest by opposition slogans raised session adjourned budget approved

Sindh Assembly approves provincial budget amid opposition's protest

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters