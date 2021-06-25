ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, cautious outlook caps gains

  • Mazda Motor Corp, up 6.35%, gained the most on the Nikkei, followed by Panasonic and Fujikura which rose 3.91%.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Friday, led by cyclical and technology stocks, as markets tracked a strong finish on Wall Street, although the gains were capped by a cautious outlook of US equities and worries around the domestic economy's recovery.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.73% to 29,084.95 by 0215 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 0.64% to 1,959.61.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight, while the Dow jumped almost 1% after US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

"Today's (Friday) market is tracking Wall Street's strong gains. But investors, particularly in Japan, are getting wary of US markets taking a pause anytime soon," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Prospects of an economic recovery in Japan is getting unclear as the number of new COVID-19 infections is on the rise again, and the pandemic could worsen as Japan is holding the Olympics." Cyclical shares rose, with oil and coal developers and steel makers leading the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sector sub-indexes.

Technology stocks also advanced, with Tokyo Electron rising 0.99%, Advantest jumping 2.0%, Fanuc gaining 0.46%.

Panasonic jumped 4.61% as filing made by the maker of bicycles to hair dryers showed it sold all of its stake in Tesla last fiscal year.

Nikkei's 29,000-mark has become a psychological barrier as Japan's outlook of an economic recovery remains uncertain, market participants said.

Mazda Motor Corp, up 6.35%, gained the most on the Nikkei, followed by Panasonic and Fujikura which rose 3.91%.

Drug maker Eisai Co Ltd fell 4%, making it the biggest loser on the Nikkei, followed by shipping firms Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen, losing 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Japanese shares Nikkei tokyo stock IwaiCosmo Securities Technology stocks WallStreet Shoichi Arisawa

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, cautious outlook caps gains

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters