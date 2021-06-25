ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.09%)
ASL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 96.73 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.97%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.05 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.83%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
TRG 156.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.76%)
UNITY 43.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -21.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 27,190 Decreased By ▼ -42.35 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,857 Decreased By ▼ -105.24 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,227 Decreased By ▼ -71.11 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador on Sept 7

  • According to Athena Bitcoin's website, the ATMs can be used to buy bitcoins or sell them for cash.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect on Sept. 7, noting that its use will be optional.

El Salvador's Congress already approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

"The use of bitcoin will be optional, nobody will receive bitcoin if they don't want it If someone receives a payment in bitcoin they can choose to automatically receive it in dollars," said Bukele.

Salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in US dollars, said Bukele, without specifying if that included salaries paid to state workers and private sector employees.

Earlier in the day Athena Bitcoin said it plans to invest over $1 million to install some 1,500 cryptocurrency ATMs in El Salvador, especially where residents receive remittances from abroad.

According to Athena Bitcoin's website, the ATMs can be used to buy bitcoins or sell them for cash.

"One of the reasons we passed the bitcoin law is precisely to help people who send remittances," said Bukele, adding the high costs of commissions traditionally associated with sending money home would be eliminated by using the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad. World Bank data showed remittances to the country made up nearly $6 billion or around a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, one of the highest ratios in the world.

Less than 1% of the volume of global cross-border remittances are currently in cryptocurrency, according to Kenneth Suchoski, U.S payments and fintech analyst at Autonomous Research. But in the future crypto is expected to account for a larger slice of the more than $500 billion in global annual remittances.

