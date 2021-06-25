ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Mushtaq Ghumman 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday granted powers to Federal Government to impose surcharge at the rate of 10 per cent of total revenue as per requirement of power sector as a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This Bill titled "The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (amendment) Bill, 2021” has already been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power.

The Senate had referred the Bill to the Committee on June 15, 2021 for consideration and a report. Contrary to Senate Committee, National Assembly Standing Committee on Power discussed the Bill threadbare and compelled Power Division to alter the Bill. The government has already promulgated an Ordinance as an interim arrangement, agreed with the IMF and filed a petition with Nepra to impose a surcharge of Rs 1.25 per unit on domestic consumers, using above 700 units per month and some other categories. The government is expecting Rs 700 million through surcharge of Rs 1.25 per unit to bridge the gap in payments to the IPPs.

According to Secretary Power, Ali Raza Bhutta, the purpose of amendment in the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power is to fix uniform tariff across the country.

The committee which met with Senator Saif Ullah Abro in the chair also discussed the issues related to Karachi Electric (KE). A few members were not happy with the KE's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moonis Alvi for allegedly not taking their calls. Chairman Nepra's absence from the meeting was also noted with concern.

On a question from Senator Fida Muhammad if uniform tariff will be applicable in the jurisdiction of KE, Secretary Power replied that KE is a private company, adding that presently 1100MW electricity is being supplied to KE from the national grid, which will be enhanced to 2050MW by 2023.

Secretary Power maintained that the government has earmarked a Rs 54 billion subsidy for supply of electricity to domestic consumers using up to 300MW monthly so that their tariff is equal throughout the country.

CEO KE informed the committee that presently the power utility's generation stood at 1780MW and an additional 900MW electricity is to be added to the system from the new power plant.

Senator Fida Muhammad maintained that KE is being supplied electricity from the national grid sans any agreement, prompting CEO KE to state that new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for supply from national grid will be signed soon.

Sharing views on KE's affairs, Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, said that KE is not getting electricity in accordance with its requirements, adding that the new PPA with KE will be inked in a month’s time.

Azhar added that Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and its electricity requirement is also more. He pledged to meet KE's growing demand.

Senator Asad Junejo, who hails from interior Sindh, argued that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) should not punish all its consumers for “a few” not paying bills.

Secretary Power informed the committee that the Kunda system exists in Charsada and a few areas serviced by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) . The losses of Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) are Rs 70 billion per annum.

The Minister for Energy stated that one of the reasons for the circular debt is theft, adding that agriculture tube wells of Balochistan are being shifted to solar system.

He said load-shedding is being done on those feeders where losses are 70 per cent and more, adding that a modern system will be installed to curb theft. Azhar told the committee that Rs 100 billion has been allocated in the budget to improve transmission system and claimed that average system losses have also been reduced by 2 per cent – to 15 per cent from 17 per cent.

The minister maintained that Hesco and Sepco employees who were recruited on the basis of political affiliations will be transferred to other Discos.

The Chairman Standing Committee, who is said to have significant political differences with the PPP, stated that electricity thieves in Sindh are powerful which is why they are not caught

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly SENATE IMF nepra Power Division Senate Standing Committee Ali Raza Bhutta Karachi Electric

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.