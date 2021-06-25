Govt's response to Covid-19 pandemic: Diplomatic corps, international bodies briefed

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) organised a briefing session for members of the Diplomatic Corps and the international organisations based in Islamabad on government of Pakistan's national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman NCOC and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, outlined multiple dimensions of Pakistan's national response, said a statement of the Foreign Office.

Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman, national coordinator NCOC, Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistance to prime minister on health, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, were also present on the occasion.

The participants were given a detailed briefing, showcasing Pakistan's response to the Covid-19, which also highlighted various strands of the country's strategy to tackle the pandemic.

The briefing included an appraisal of the current level of disease in Pakistan vis-à-vis its prevalence regionally and globally.

The participants were also briefed on various aspects of "smart" and "micro smart" lockdown strategy as well as its success in containing the spread of the disease.

Besides, statistics on disease outlook, vaccination strategy of the government, ability of the healthcare system to cope with the existing requirements as well as its future capacity building were highlighted.

The minister stressed the need for joint global strategy and response to fight the pandemic and called for uninterrupted and even supply of vaccines globally for early eradication of the pandemic.

The participants thanked for the comprehensive briefing and appreciated Pakistan's efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the disease in the country.

