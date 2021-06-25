ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
Tarin asks FBR, other depts to resolve Fata units’ problems

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Thursday directed the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant departments to hold meetings with the representatives of industries operating in the Fata to solve their problems and submit a report in the next meeting.

On Thursday, the finance minister issued these directives, while chairing a high-level special meeting with a delegation of representatives of industries from ex-Fata districts.

The minister directed all the concerned departments including the chairman FBR to hold follow up meetings with the representatives of the Fata industries, in order to solve their issues, and present a report during next meeting.

He further stated that the present government is committed to peace, progress, and prosperity in ex-Fata districts.

Peace and prosperity in ex-Fata districts is imperative for the rest of the country, he added.

The Finance Division stated that as per vision of the prime minister, after merger of ex-Fata into the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the process of development of ex-Fata districts has been underway.

The industries are vital for development of any area.

The prime minister has directed that all issues being faced by the industries in ex-Fata districts should be resolved.

The Finance Division further stated that on the instructions of the prime minister, high ups of concerned ministries attended the meeting, so that issues highlighted by the representatives of industries in ex-Fata districts are resolved on priority basis.

The finance minister assured the delegation of ex-Fata industries that would himself hold on a regular basis, meetings with the representatives of industries from ex-Fata till all their issues are resolved.

The representatives of industries from ex-Fata district thanked the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue for his patronage for settlement of their issues.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood as well as the chairman FBR and representatives of industries from ex-Fata districts.

Abdul Razak Dawood Finance Division SAPM FBR FATA Pervez Khattak Shaukat Tarin Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar

