Ministries, Divisions: CCoE seeks comments on LPG supply chain policy

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has directed the Petroleum Division that all relevant ministries/Divisions must give comments on sustainable LPG supply chain policy within two weeks to take a final decision.

The CCoE also took up the proposal of the Petroleum Division for curtailment of gas supplies in the event of Dry Docking of the FSRU of Engro Elengy Terminal.

The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Thursday.

The Petroleum Division presented the final report of the Committee constituted by the CCoE, under the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to make recommendations for a sustainable LPG supply chain.

The CCoE was informed that extensive consultations had been made with all the stakeholders before the finalisation of the recommendations.

The CCoE appreciated the work done by the Committee under the deputy chairman Planning Commission.

The CCoE directed the Petroleum Division that all the ministries/division must give comments within two weeks, so that final decision on policy can be taken.

The chairman CCoE said that it should be the aim of the policy to create a competitive marketplace.

He also asked the Petroleum Division to make an assessment of the expected outcomes of the policy recommendations.

The Petroleum Division also updated the CCoE on North-South Gas Pipeline Project, now called Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline Project (PSGP).

The CCoE noted the progress and directed the Petroleum Division to expedite actions to ensure that the project is undertaken as per the already specified timeline.

The CCoE also took up the proposal of the Petroleum Division for curtailment of gas supplies in the event of Dry Docking of FSRU of Engro Elengy Terminal.

The CCoE observed that the guidelines in this regard are already available under the ECC decisions, which should be adhered to.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Railways, Minister for Interior, Minister for Science and Technology, SAPM on Power, Petroleum and Revenue and Advisor for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister.

Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of the provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

