Former Philippines president dies

MANILA: Former Philippine president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino, the reserved scion of one of Asia's most famous political families, died Thursday from kidney failure. He was 61.

Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of the late former president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the archipelago nation.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman announced Aquino's death hours after local media reported the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital.

"We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of former president Benigno Simeon 'Noynoy' Aquino III," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The unmarried politician "died peacefully in his sleep", said Pinky Aquino-Abellada, one of Aquino's four sisters. He suffered kidney failure and also had diabetes.