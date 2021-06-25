Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 24.06-2021 VALUE 24.06-2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1163% PA 0.6338% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA For 12 months -0.0044% PA 0.8706% PA For 2 Years 0.0044% PA 1.3706% PA For 3 Years 0.0044% PA 1.6206% PA For 4 years 0.0044% PA 1.8706% PA For 5 years 0.0044% PA 2.9956% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 24.06-2021 VALUE 24.06-2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1389% PA 0.6111% PA For 12 Months 0.0690% PA 0.8060% PA For 2 Years 0.0690% PA 1.3060% PA For 3 Years 0.0690% PA 1.5560% PA For 4 years 0.0690% PA 1.8060% PA For 5 years 0.0690% PA 1.9310% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 24.06-2021 VALUE 24.06-2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA For 12 Months 0.2384% PA 1.1134% PA For 2 Years 0.2384% PA 1.6134% PA For 3 Years 0.2384% PA 1.8634% PA For 4 years 0.2384% PA 2.1134% PA For 5 years 0.2384% PA 2.2384% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 24.06-2021 VALUE 24.06-2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA For 12 Months -0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA For 2 Years -0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA For 3 Years -0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA For 4 Years -0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA For 5 years -0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021